Truck and 21 tons of RDX: Head of SSU Maliuk told how Crimean Bridge was blown up for first time in October last year. PHOTO

Malyuk, the head of the SSU, described how the Crimean Bridge was first blown up in October last year. In order to smuggle 21 tonnes of RDX to the bridge, SSU officers wrapped the explosives in shrink wrap. According to the legend of the special operation, the rolls of this film were to be officially transported by a truck.

As noted, the SSU even published unique photos of the preparations for the Crimean Bridge bombing. According to Vasyl Maliuk in an interview with NV magazine, SSU officers specially selected the thickness of the film so that scanners at checkpoints would not notice the explosives.





In addition, the SSU "bypassed" special jammers on the Crimean bridge that jam GPS coordinates. So, on 8 October 2022, a load of "film" flew into the air in the middle of the bridge.

"We have gone through seven circles of hell, we have used so many Russians in the dark!" says the Head of the SSU.

Maliuk also noted that an officer with the call sign "Hunter" played a major role in organizing the second attack on the Crimean Bridge in July 2023. He put a lot of effort into creating marine drones that blew up one of the symbols of the Putin regime. The amount of explosives on the drones was increased to 850 kg of hexogen. The drone control system was also upgraded, resulting in a qualitatively new model of a surface "avenger". The remote-controlled kamikaze boats are made of a unique material that is invisible to enemy radar. Their design provided for three types of control and self-destruction if necessary.

"It was an indescribable feeling. When the explosion happened, we were screaming very loudly because the tension inside was enormous," said Maliuk, who personally developed and supervised the special operation. He stressed that the Crimean Bridge is a legitimate target for Ukraine and that the Geneva Conventions governing the rules of warfare do not prohibit the attack of such targets.

As a reminder, on 17 July, explosions were heard on the Crimean Bridge, and a span collapsed. The first photos of the damage to the Crimean Bridge after the explosions were posted online.

Censor.NET 's sources said that the Crimean Bridge was attacked by surface drones. This is a special operation of the SSU and the Navy.

On the afternoon of 12 August, explosions occurred again near the Kerch Bridge.

It was also reported that on 8 October, an explosion and fire occurred on the Crimean bridge, and part of the bridge's roadway collapsed. Earlier, several media outlets, citing sources in Ukraine's law enforcement agencies, reported that the Kerch Bridge explosion was a special operation by the SSU.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the attack on the Kerch Bridge was organized and carried out by Ukraine's special services.