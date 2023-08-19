Enemy attacked Khmelnytsky, houses were damaged by blast wave, two women were wounded
Tonight, during the air alert, Khmelnytsky was again attacked by the enemy.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Khmelnytsky RMA.
As noted, in several villages of the Khmelnytsky district, 30 houses were damaged by the blast wave, windows and doors were broken in 32 households.
"Two women were injured by shards of glass, six more people went to the hospital in a state of shock. The operational teams continue their work to examine and identify the consequences of the enemy's night attack," the message reads.