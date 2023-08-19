Enemy attacked infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region with kamikaze drones

During the night air alert, the enemy attacked an infrastructure object in the Zhytomyr region using kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of Zhytomyr RMA Vitalii Bunechko on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Zhytomyr region. The enemy attacked one of the region's infrastructure facilities with kamikaze drones. Due to the fall of the wreckage of the downed drone, a fire broke out, which was contained by the specialists of the State Emergency Service. There were no casualties or damage. Information on the extent of the damage is being clarified," the message says.

It was previously reported that on the night of August 19, during an air alert, Khmelnytsky was again attacked by the enemy. According to the Air Force, on the night of August 19, 2023, the Ruscists attacked Ukraine from the northern direction with "Shahed-136/131" UAVs. A total of 17 attack drones were launched from the Kursk region, 15 of them were destroyed.

