Kakhovka HPP is no longer subject to restoration, - Klymenko
This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko during a meeting with representatives of foreign diplomatic institutions regarding the construction of a system for the implementation of the Peace Formula, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
"180 settlements fell into the emergency zone. At least 34 people died, another 28 were injured. 39 people are considered missing," said Klymenko.
Almost 4,000 people and hundreds of domestic animals were evacuated from flooded areas. During the rescue operation and evacuation, the occupiers repeatedly opened fire on people.
The Minister of Internal Affairs noted that the most important threat to Ukraine and the world now exists around the ZNPP.