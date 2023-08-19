AFU are successfully advancing in south, Russians continue to attack in Kupiansk direction, but have not made significant progress, - British intelligence

For the past week, much of the front line has remained stationary. However, the Defense Forces continue to advance along the Mokri Yaly River in the Donetsk region

This is stated in the report of British intelligence, Censor.NET informs.

Instead, in the area of the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Russian troops continued trial attacks, but did not achieve significant success, the review says.

"Across the front, both sides face similar challenges: trying to defeat well-entrenched forces while having limited forces unable to launch new attacks," British intelligence said.

See more: Air defense destroyed 15 of 17 "Shaheds", - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS