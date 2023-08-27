Attack on Kyiv: Air defense destroyed all enemy targets

Air defense forces repelled another enemy missile attack at night.

This was announced by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko, Censor.NET reports.

"Earlier tonight, from the Caspian Sea, from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft, the Russian-backed militants fired cruise missiles of the Kh-101/555/55 type. The enemy targets moving towards Kyiv were destroyed by air defense forces and equipment. As of this moment, there are no casualties or damage in Kyiv," the statement said.

