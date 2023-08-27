Plane crash in Zhytomyr region: names of dead pilots - Andrii Pilshchykov, Viacheslav Minka, and Serhii Prokazin

The names of the pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Centre Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force who died on 25 August in the skies over Zhytomyr region have been revealed. These are Andrii Pilshchykov, Viacheslav Minka, and Serhii Prokazin.

This was reported by the Vasylkiv Tactical Aviation Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"Three combat pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Centre Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force were killed. During the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, each of them was involved in air operations to defend Ukraine, including tactical tasks on the Eastern and Zaporizhzhia directions," the statement said.

Captain Andrii Pilshchykov (originally from Kharkiv), call sign Juice. He devoted 8 years of his life to aviation. At the beginning of the great war, he had more than 500 hours of flight time. In particular, during combat missions in difficult conditions. He received several state and departmental awards. He was courageous, principled, uncompromising, always defended his own opinion to the end, and actively spoke in the Western media, in particular on the issue of providing Ukraine with modern F-16 aircraft.

Read also on Censor.NET: He was driver of reforms in Air Force aviation, dreamed of F-16s in Ukrainian sky - Ihnat about deceased pilot Pilshchikov

Major Viacheslav Minka (lived in the Kyiv region). He returned to aviation in 2015 when the Russian aggressor attacked Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he has flown over 200 hours. He was an experienced and technically trained pilot in the brigade. He was proficient in various types of aircraft and devoted a significant part of his service to instructing.

Major Serhiy Prokazin (lived in Poltava region). He devoted 24 years of his life to aviation: from pilot to deputy brigade commander. Since 2022, he has flown more than 100 hours of combat missions. His comrades-in-arms remember his extraordinary smile, sincerity, and ability to help in difficult situations.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on 25 August 2023, a terrible plane crash occurred in the Zhytomyr region. During a combat mission, the crews of two L-39 combat training aircraft collided in the sky.