Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing to village of Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia region, - Defense forces of Tavria direction

Defense forces of Ukraine are advancing to the village of Novoprokopivka next to Robotyne.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the joint press center of the defense forces of the Tavria region, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.Novyny.

"Despite the rather difficult combat conditions, our troops advanced in the areas of Urozhayne, Robotyne. At this time, they are advancing in the direction of Novoprokopivka near Robotyne and in the direction of Mala Tokmachka - Ocheretuvate," he said.

According to him, the Russians are suffering significant losses on this part of the front and are forced to urgently redeploy troops from other places.

"They irretrievably lose up to 100 people, and there are also wounded and captured. Last day, they lost a total of 305 people. And they are trying to patch it up, but the result is chaos," the spokesman said.

In addition, the Russians are increasing the number of airstrikes. "This shows that other means of fire cannot stop the progress of our troops," Shtupun believes.

He also admitted that "quite powerful" Russian defense lines remain ahead of the Armed Forces.