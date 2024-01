Russian invaders continue to carry out airstrikes in the Kherson region

This was reported in the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers dropped controlled aerial bombs in the area of Kherson, Dariivka, Kozatske, and Odradokamianka. Information about the victims and the destruction is being clarified," the message says.

