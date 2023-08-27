Putin chose strategy of war of attrition, - Prime Minister of Lithuania Šimonite

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin chose a strategy of grueling war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Šimonite at the festival of discussions "That's right!", Censor.NET informs with reference to Delfi.

"So far, it seems that Putin's strategy is an exhausting war, a prolonged exhaustion," Shimonite said.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania expressed her belief that in this way the Russian dictator seeks to influence the pace and scale of aid to Ukraine in repelling the aggression of the Russian Federation.

"Then political parties will come that will stop supporting Ukraine altogether. I see such a real possibility," Shimonite said.

