Ukraine can get F-16 in "near future", - Milley

The matter is moving forward, Ukraine may receive F-16 in the "near future".

This was stated by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley in an interview with the Jordanian TV channel Al-Mamlaka, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

"Regarding the F-16. In fact, things are moving forward. So, there is a training program, and they (Ukrainians. - Ed.) will probably get the F-16... in the near future," he said.

He also commented on the course of the counterattack and noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are opposed by the fortified positions of the Russian occupiers, who have been preparing minefields, tank trenches and so-called "dragon's teeth" for many months.

"The Ukrainians have a significant amount of combat power left, and this is not the end. Therefore, I think that, frankly speaking, it is too early to talk about success or failure," - believes Milley.

