AFU continue their offensive in Melitopol direction, - General Staff

The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives at the Lyman and Bakhmut directions, and the Defence Forces held back the Russian troops’ offensive near Mariinka, Donetsk region. There were 34 combat engagements over the course of the day.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy conducted air strikes near Volfyne in the Sumy region and Okip in the Kharkiv region. It fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 30 settlements, including Khrinivka, Kliusy, Liskivshchyna, Hremiach, Kamen in the Chernihiv region; Khodyne, Kostiantynivka, Turia, Novodmytrivka, Hrabovske, Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region; and Veterynarne, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Budarky, Kolodiazne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Nadia and Tverdokhlibove in the Luhansk region. Artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy targeted Kamianka, Dvorichna, Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region. More than 10 localities came under enemy artillery fire, including Karmazinivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Dibrova, Spirne, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. More than 15 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Minkivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Mykolayivka, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, more than 10 localities, including Ocheretyne, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomayske, Nevelske of the Donetsk region, were subjected to enemy artillery fire.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the vicinity of Mariinka, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region. The localities of Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Mariinka, Katerynivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region came under artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Zolota Niva and Staromayorsk in the Donetsk region. The enemy's artillery shelling affected such localities as Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske, Vremivka, Staromayorske, and Rivne in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodanilivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 25 localities suffered from enemy artillery shelling, including Malynivka, Charivne, Shcherbaky, Stepove, Lukianivske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Mykolayivka, Mykilske, and Antonivka in the Kherson region. The enemy's artillery shelling affected more than 15 localities, including Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Lvove, Molodizhne, Dniprovske, and Berehove in the Kherson region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.