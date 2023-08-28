Armed Forces of Ukraine de-occupied Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia, are advancing towards Novoprokopivka and Ocheretuvate, - Ministry of Defense

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyiar officially confirmed the de-occupation of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Military Media Center.

According to her, "Robotyne has been released and our troops are moving south-east" of this settlement.

Maliar added that now the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing towards Novoprokopivka and Ocheretuvate "despite fierce enemy resistance".

Watch more: Sapper machines of 36th SBM break through roads in minefields of occupiers. VIDEO