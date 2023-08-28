Enemy is currently studying vulnerable places of energy facilities of Ukraine and location of air defense systems for optimal attack tactics in fall, - Defence Intelligence

The Russians are analyzing Ukraine’s energy facilities, vulnerabilities, and the location of air defense systems to choose the optimal routes, tactics, and approach for missile strikes this fall.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence o

f the Ministry of Defense, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The tactics and approach of Russia's potential strikes in the fall will depend on how methodically and correctly it identifies critical objects for Ukraine. It can be 1-3 hits aimed at one object to finally destroy it. And a massive strike with various types of weapons - drones and missiles.

"However, such massive strikes as happened last October, November, and December, when they fired 70-100 rockets at a time - most likely, there will be no more. The Russians realize that they may not achieve their goal, but instead will only exhaust their reserves, as they did last year," Skibitsky said.

According to him, intelligence will do everything to protect the facilities, detect preparations for strikes in a timely manner, and, accordingly, give recommendations to the energy industry to prevent serious destruction.

