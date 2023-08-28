Ukraine can start using F-16 fighter jets in spring of next year, - Reznikov

In the spring of 2024, Ukraine can start using F-16 aircraft provided by partners at the front. It takes 6 months to prepare the infrastructure for such aircraft in the country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the interview of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov with Bild.

"I would say that this (the appearance of the F-16 at the front - ed.) can happen in the spring of next year because we have started training courses for our pilots, engineers, and technicians," the minister said.

According to him, it is necessary to prepare the infrastructure for the use of aircraft in Ukraine.

"It should take at least six months, and maybe a little more," added Reznikov.

As the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted, the appearance of fighter jets at the front can "change the rules of the game" in the war.

"We must put an end to Russia's dominance in the skies, off the battlefield. F-16s will become part of air defense. We can strengthen our capabilities in the sky to protect the airspace, that is, our cities. It would be a big breakthrough for us. Very big," Reznikov stressed.

Earlier, the White House said that the United States supports the decision to provide F-16s to Ukraine after the pilots have completed their training.

After meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rutte, President Zelenskyy said that they were discussing the transfer of 42 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine after training our pilots. And the Netherlands and Denmark are committed to transferring F-16s to Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots have already started training in Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen said the country would provide 19 aircraft. Denmark plans to send the first 6 units to Ukraine closer to the New Year.

70 pilots and aviators are already undergoing training in Denmark. The minimum training period, according to Defence Minister Reznikov, is 6 months. At the same time, the Air Force commander said that two pilots would be able to master the F-16 in four months.

The Air Force said that Ukraine needs 128 fighter jets to gain air superiority.

The Pentagon has said that the US is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s if European countries do not keep up. At the same time, the EU may reimburse some of the costs to countries that provide F-16s to Ukraine.

Greece will also join the training of Ukrainian pilots.

In Romania, they said that the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 in Romania can start in a few days, the last obstacle is the preparation of the necessary documents.