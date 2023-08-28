Last day, Navy units destroyed 4 invaders, 2 mortars, and 23 quadcopters. INFOGRAPHICS

The servicemen of the military units and units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continue to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Last day, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 occupants, 1 unit of automobile equipment, 2 mortars, and 23 quadcopters. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

