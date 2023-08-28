Occupiers continue to prepare for mobilization of population in occupied territories of southern Ukraine, - Center of National Resistance

The Russian invaders created "draft boards" in the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine and forced men to register for military service in fake structures.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

"Yes, the deployment of the "draft boards" is currently underway in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. At the same time, the Russians are already warning the male population about the need to register with fake structures," the report says.

As noted, according to preliminary data, from 2024 registration in the "draft boards" will become mandatory. The next stage will be forced mobilization, as is already happening in eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

The CNR emphasizes that the mobilization of the population of the occupied territories is a violation of international law and everyone involved in the process will bear responsibility.

