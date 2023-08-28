Slovakia refuses to use Russian nuclear fuel

Slovakia has decided to abandon the supply of nuclear fuel from the Russian Federation for its nuclear power plants, replacing it with fuel from the American company Westinghouse. France can also help the country get rid of its dependence on Russian fuel.

As reported by Censor.NET, it was reported by Euractiv.

"Securing another supplier of nuclear fuel for our power plants is an important step towards strengthening Slovakia's energy security," said Branislav Strycek, director of the electric utility company Slovak Power Plants.

Almost 60% of the energy produced by Slovakia comes from nuclear power plants, which receive exclusively Russian nuclear fuel.

However, after the conclusion of an agreement on the provision of "the only fully Western alternative" for the supply of energy resources between the Slovak power plants and the Swiss branch of the American company Westinghouse, Slovakia will be able to abandon nuclear fuel from Russia.

After the appropriate certification, the new fuel will be put into operation within a year, Strychek added.

It is noted that Slovak power plants seek to attract at least one additional energy fuel supplier. In May, the company signed a memorandum of cooperation with the French company Framatom, pointing to another potential source.

The agreement between the Slovak and American companies was concluded as part of the EU's aspirations to end dependence on Russian energy carriers.