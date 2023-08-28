Head of European Council, Michel, may announce need for EU enlargement by 2030, - FT

Today, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, may call on the EU to prepare for the acceptance of new member states by 2030.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Pravda, the Financial Times writes about it.

According to the publication, he will announce this today at the International Strategic Forum.

Michel will emphasize that "while preparing the next strategic agenda", the EU "must set itself a clear goal... and be ready, on both sides, for enlargement by 2030".

"Now we must consider enlargement as one of our main challenges. Both for the EU and for its future member states. ... It is ambitious but necessary. It shows that we are serious. The window of opportunity is open. We have it to take advantage of," the publication quotes Michel's speech as likely.

It is noted that the international strategic forum in Bled will be attended by the leaders of the EU candidate countries Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.