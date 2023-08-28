Ukraine can receive Leopard 1 tanks from Greece, - mass media

The German government offered Greece to transfer 100 of its own Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, and in return to receive the same number of modernized armored vehicles.

This is reported by the Greek publication Flight, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in exchange for outdated Leopard 1A5, Greece can receive modernized tanks from Italian stocks on a one-to-one basis.

Also, Germany will bear the cost of full repairs at Greek facilities or at any other location chosen by the Greek government.

In addition, these armored vehicles will be equipped with modern thermal imagers, which are also used on the Leopard 2. The tanks will also receive additional armor.

The only requirement from Germany is the transfer of serviceable tanks since the Greek Leopard 1A5s have not undergone any major overhaul in more than three decades.

The exchange of tanks can take place according to the principle of a tripartite agreement, thanks to which Ukraine received the Greek BMP-1, in return, the German Marder 1 was transferred to Greece.

The total Leopard 1 tank fleet of Greece is about 500 vehicles. It consists mainly of machines in the Leopard 1A5/GR version. However, not all of them are in good condition today.

The Leopard 1GR is actually an upgraded Leopard 1A3 tank. which were purchased from the Bundeswehr in the amount of 104 units. They received a more modern fire control system EMES 12A3.

Greece also has a number of Leopard 1Vs in service, which once belonged to the Dutch army and are actually of the Leopard 1A4 generation, which at one time received the new EMES 12A3 fire control system.