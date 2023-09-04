On September 5, the KSF will hold a special event with the former CIA Director and top US economists

On September 5, the Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event with the participation of General David Petraeus, Commander of the U.S. Central Command in 2008-10, Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency in 2011-12.

Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Head of the KSF, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016; Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine; Philip Zelikow, Counselor of the U.S. Department of State in 2005-07; Steven Rademaker, The U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation in 2005-06; Lawrence Summers, President Emeritus and Charles W. Eliot University Professor of Economics at Harvard University, The U.S. Treasury Secretary in 1999-2001; Natalie Jaresko, Member of the KSF Security Council, Chairperson of the Aspen Institute Kyiv Supervisory Board, Minister of Finance of Ukraine in 2014-16; Marcin Walecki, Senior Resident Country Director for the National Democratic Institute in Ukraine ; Andriy Zahorodnyuk, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Defense Strategies, Minister of Defense of Ukraine in 2019-20; Amb. Valeriy Chaly, Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of Ukraine in 2014-15; Danylo Lubkivsky, Director of the KSF, will participate in the event.

The event starts at 15.00 (Tuesday, September 5).

