Head of Foreign Ministry of Romania Odobescu on threat from Russian shelling: "There is risk of accidents or incidents, but so far this has not happened"

Commenting on the information that the Russian Shahed kamikaze drone fell on the territory of Romania, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Luminica Odobescu said that there is indeed a risk of accidents due to shelling, but "so far it has not happened."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Digi24.

"Of course, there is a risk, because what happened there is happening very close to our borders. Of course, there is a risk of accidents or incidents, but so far it has not happened," said the head of the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

She emphasized that with its attacks, Russia does not allow Ukraine to export its grain.

Earlier it was reported that during the massive Russian attack in the area of the Izmail port on September 4, Russian "shaheds" fell and detonated on the territory of Romania.

The Ministry of Defense of Romania said that there was no threat to their country during the attack.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine is ready to provide photo evidence that the Russian Shahed fell on the territory of Romania.