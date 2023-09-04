Work on alternative routes for export of grain from Ukraine continues, - Berbok

Work on alternative routes for the export of Ukrainian grain continues. European solidarity corridors for grain exports by rail, ship and road "are already lifelines for world grain supplies".

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Berbok.

"Putin's game with the grain deal is cynical," she said.

At the same time, Berbok called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to "return the agreement to normal" important, referring to his meeting with the Russian dictator.

"Only because of Putin, cargo ships do not have free passage again. Russia is exacerbating global hunger. However, work on alternative routes continues - now more than ever," the minister said.

She added that European solidarity corridors for the export of grain by rail, ship and road "are already lifelines for world grain supplies".

Berbok also thanked Romania for its desire to double export capacity for Ukrainian grain to four million tons per month by the end of the year.