For first time since beginning of Russian invasion, Armenia has provided aid to Ukraine, - mass media

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, Armenia provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Radio Azatutyun".

Currently, it is not known what kind of aid Ukraine will receive.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, Yerevan will officially announce humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the near future.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of Armenia have not yet officially commented on this information.

