At beginning of Russian invasion, Ukraine had resources for maximum of 2-2.5 months of active fighting, - Reznikov

The most important problem for Ukraine after February 24, 2022 was weapons. At that time, the resources were enough for 2-2.5 months of active fighting, after which the army would "physically run out".

This is stated in Oleksiy Reznikov's report for 22 months of work as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"After February 24, the most acute problem that had to be solved was weapons. According to the General Staff's assessment, the resources of the Defense Forces should have been enough for 2-2.5 months of intense fighting. After that, our army would have physically ended. We were extracting everything that was possible and impossible," said Reznikov.

According to him, in 18 months, more than 7 million artillery shells, mines, tank rounds, and MLRS have been purchased, manufactured to the order of the Ministry of Defense, and received as international technical assistance for the Defense Forces. Over 4,500 artillery systems and mortars. About 3,500 systems protect our skies - from MANPADS to Patriot. More than 6,500 tanks, armored vehicles, and armored vehicles. More than 2 thousand trucks. A large number of small arms, radars, engineering equipment, various types of missiles, helicopters, evacuation vehicles, and much more.

More than 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers also underwent training abroad. Currently, Ukrainian pilots, engineers, and technicians are mastering modern Western aircraft.

"As of today, Ukraine has received, physically or in the form of commitments, military aid in the amount of about $100 billion," Reznikov noted.

"During the term of office, my team and I worked on more than 160 official international events, not counting numerous performances for various audiences and informal contacts," the message reads.

Reznikov emphasized that in six months they not only provided the army, but also created a reserve of 200,000 body armor and more than 120,000 helmets.

More than 1.2 million sets of winter uniforms and 2.5 million summer uniforms and much more have been delivered. "In one word, we survived as a state and a nation. And we began to implement the plan of our victory," he emphasized.