During day, Armed Forces repulsed Russian offensive in Lyman and Mariinka areas, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 5, 2023.

The evening report states: "The five hundred and fifty-ninth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

During the day, the enemy carried out 32 air strikes, fired 39 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Over 20 combat engagements took place over the last day.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy conducted air strikes near Sydorivka in the Sumy region and Udiv and Veterynarne in the Kharkiv region. It fired mortar and artillery shells at more than 15 localities, including Kliusy, Karpovychi, Buchky in the Chernihiv region, Znob-Novhorodske, Romashkove, Buhir, Vorozhba, Veselivka, Popivka in the Sumy region and Udy, Strilecha, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Nesterne, Chorne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy continues to shell with artillery and mortars at localities, including Masiutivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Berestove, and Kovalivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives near Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region. It carried out air strikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Torske, Siversk, and Spirne in the Donetsk region. It continues to launch artillery and mortar attacks on localities, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhnekamianske and Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the area north of Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under enemy artillery fire, including Fedorivka Druha, Tikhonivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired with artillery and mortars at the localities of Oleksandropil, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the vicinity of Mariinka, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. The localities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Katerynivka, Vesely Hai in the Donetsk region came under artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vuhledar and Staromayorsk. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Vodiane, Novoukrainka, Shakhtarske, Urozhayne, Fedorivka, and Shevchenko in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Velykomykhailivka, Nikopol, Dobra Nadiia in the Dnipropetrovska region, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Zatyshya, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Mykhailivka. More than 10 localities came under artillery fire, including Zolota Balka, Respublikanets, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Tokarivka, and Sonyachne in the Kherson region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and 2 strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile and artillery units struck 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 12 artillery pieces at firing positions, and 1 enemy ammunition depot over the course of the day."