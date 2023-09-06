Blinken: We see good progress on counter-attack and want to make sure Ukraine has everything it needs

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken came to Kyiv to make sure that our nation’s defenders have everything they need to defend themselves in the long term.

Blinken said this to journalists in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"First of all, I am here to demonstrate our continued and strong support for Ukraine as it faces this aggression. We see good progress in the counter-offensive. It is very difficult. We want to make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs not only to launch a successful counter-offensive, but also in the long term to have strong defence capabilities to prevent similar aggressions from happening again in the future," he said.

Blinken stressed that the US is also determined to work with its partners as they rebuild a strong economy and democracy - everything necessary to ensure not only Ukraine's survival, but also its future prosperity.

"In this regard, Ukraine has a strong partner in the United States," the Secretary of State concluded.