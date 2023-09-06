Occupiers fired S-300 missiles at central market in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: there are dead and wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The rioters shelled the market in the center of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. There are dead and many wounded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Donbas News.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

According to the publication, earlier, the Russian invaders attacked the market with S-300 missiles.

It is noted that the market is located in the area of the "Mercury" shopping center.

Local Telegram channels publish photos and videos of the consequences of the strikes.

Read more: Head of Romanian Defense Ministry, Tilvar, confirmed that Russian drone fell on territory of country





