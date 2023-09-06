Occupiers fired S-300 missiles at central market in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: there are dead and wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS
25 58977
The rioters shelled the market in the center of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. There are dead and many wounded.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Donbas News.
According to the publication, earlier, the Russian invaders attacked the market with S-300 missiles.
It is noted that the market is located in the area of the "Mercury" shopping center.
Local Telegram channels publish photos and videos of the consequences of the strikes.