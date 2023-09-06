Today, US will announce transfer of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, - Politico

According to Politico, on September 6, the United States will announce the transfer of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"According to an American official familiar with the progress of the discussions, the administration of US President Joe Biden will send depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine for the first time as part of a new aid package that will be announced on Wednesday," the report said.

U.S. officials ultimately decided to send the ammunition because it is considered the most effective way to arm the U.S. Abrams tanks, according to a Defense Department official familiar with the plans.

Although Great Britain has already sent the same ammunition to Ukraine to arm its Challenger 2 tanks, the US is sending such shells for the first time.

