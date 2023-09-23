Damage to headquarters of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation during leaders’ meeting - result of special operation "Crab Trap", - SOF

The defeat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters is the result of a successful operation by the Special Operations Forces.

This was reported by the press centre of the SOF, Censor.NET informs .

As noted, the daring and painstaking work of the Special Operations Forces allowed them to hit the Black Sea Fleet headquarters "on time and accurately" during a meeting of the Russian Navy's senior staff in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.

"The data was transferred to the Air Force for strike. The details of the attack will be revealed as soon as possible, and the result is dozens of dead and wounded occupants, including senior naval commanders," the statement said.

Also read: Ukraine fired at Black Sea Fleet headquarters with Storm Shadow missiles - media

As Censor.NET reported, on 22 September 2023, the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit by missiles. After that, a fire broke out in the building.

The occupiers reported one Russian killed (and later missing).