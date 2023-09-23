Destroyed 14 of 15 enemy Shaheds - Air Force

On the night of 23 September 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the direction of the attack was Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The Air Force's air defence forces and means, in cooperation with the air defence of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed 14 Shaheds," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that 12 Shaheds were shot down over the Dnipro region, and the wreckage damaged a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro.