Zelensky on neutral countries: There will be no mediators in this war. By weakening aid to Ukraine, you will strengthen Russia

In the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, it is impossible to maintain neutrality. Lack of aid to Ukraine - strengthening of the Russian Federation. Ukraine is paying the highest price today.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

You help Ukraine or Russia. There will be no mediators in this war. By weakening aid to Ukraine, you will strengthen Russia. And powerful Russia and what to expect from it... I think history in books and witnesses has long answered this," the head of state said.

Zelensky emphasized that weakening aid to Ukraine is a risk, but "if we are frank and honest, we must fight for freedom, democracy, and people's rights."

The President thanked the partners who help Ukraine with funding and weapons.

"But this is not the biggest price. After all, Ukraine is paying the biggest price for this today - in people, in the number of deaths. That's why we are very grateful for the help," Zelensky added.