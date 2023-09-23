Biden pointed out to Zelensky need for independent fight against corruption in Ukraine

During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Joe Biden stressed the need for an independent fight against corruption and the importance of strong, politically independent anti-corruption institutions.

This is stated in a press release issued by the White House following the meeting between the two leaders, Censor.NET reports.

"President Zelensky shared his plans to fight corruption in Ukraine. President Biden stressed the importance of strong, politically independent anti-corruption institutions, including the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, and the High Anti-Corruption Court," the document says.

Read it on Censor.NET: Ukrainians have shown great courage, they inspire world, - Biden