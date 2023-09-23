Defense forces broke through Russian defenses near Verbove, - Tarnavsky

The defense forces broke through the Russian defenses in Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was stated by the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tauria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky in an interview with CNN, Censor.NET informs.

"On the left flank (near Verbove) we have a breakthrough and we continue to advance," Tarnavsky said in an interview on Friday, although he acknowledged that Ukrainian troops are moving more slowly than expected.

"Not as fast as expected, not like in the World War II movies," he said.

"The main thing is not to lose this initiative (which we have). And, well, not to lose it in practice, with actions," the commander added.

