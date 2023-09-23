Biden’s words about importance of independent fight against corruption in Ukraine - strong message to worst part of PO, - Shabunin

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, commented on US President Joe Biden’s message about the need for an independent fight against corruption in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Shabunin's Facebook page.

In his opinion, this is a very strong and clear message to the worst part of the PO.

"And I would even like them to NOT hear this message. Because what will follow are not messages, but actions: for example, sanctions and a strict demand to finally release several characters from the PO. Do the listed institutions have problems/challenges? Yes, they do," he writes.

Shabunin also emphasises that Americans are well aware of them:

- And about a few of the HACC judges who have been corrupted.

- And about the procedural and administrative dependence of the SAPO.

- And, at the very least, about management problems in the NABU.

- And about Lozovyi's amendments, which make it impossible to investigate complex crimes.

"Both Western partners and Ukrainian experts are well aware of all this. Together, we will solve all these problems/challenges: we will change laws somewhere, and we will have to change people/management somewhere. A strong country is NOT possible without effective state institutions," he concludes.

As reported, US President Joe Biden, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stressed the need for an independent fight against corruption in Ukraine.