We are thinning out general coverage of enemy’s anti-aircraft defense, - Budanov about strikes in Crimea

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence, spoke about the destruction of Russian air defense systems in Crimea and strikes deep into Russia.

He said this in an interview with The War Zone, Censor.NET informs.

The conversation between Budanov and the journalist began with a discussion of the counteroffensive and the de-occupation of Crimea, in particular, whether the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that Ukraine will return to the peninsula this year. Budanov noted that questions about the course of the counteroffensive should be addressed to the General Staff.

"But speaking of Crimea, you could not help but notice that since the middle of August, there has been a certain activation in Crimea, and this may indirectly give you the answer to your question," said the head of Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to him, Ukraine is successfully striking the military infrastructure and military facilities in the occupied Crimea, in particular, the enemy's air defense systems.

"When we go into battle with another air defense division of the Russian military, they need to think about where they can pull these systems up and where they can tolerate less defense elsewhere," Budanov explained.

He noted that the Ukrainian military is making holes in the general air defense system, despite the fact that air defense systems are very expensive equipment, the production of which takes a lot of time. And all the anti-aircraft defense systems of the Russian army were deployed at the front, as well as for the defense of Moscow.

"We are thinning out the general coverage of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense. Such "holes" are then used for other purposes. In addition, we are depleting the reserves of anti-aircraft missiles of the Russian army, they are not unlimited.

From a political point of view, we demonstrate the inability of the Russian air defense systems to perform their function well. This makes them less profitable in the world arms markets," Budanov noted.