Ukraine will receive ATACMS with cluster warhead. USA made decision on this even before Zelenskyy’s visit, - mass media

The administration of US President Joe Biden decided to provide ATACMS missiles to Ukraine even before the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the US but decided not to announce it publicly.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by the Financial Times with reference to sources

According to the FT interlocutor, this was done in order to avoid tips to the Russians, which would encourage them to move the supply lines away from the front.

Sources say that the US will send missiles in the near future, initially in small quantities.

Read more: Biden promised Zelensky that US would provide Ukraine with small amount of ATACMS, - mass media

It is noted that Washington will send a version of the missiles armed with cluster munitions, rather than a single warhead.

Recall that ATACMS is a missile that can hit targets at a distance of 180 miles (about 289 km. - Ed.), which will make it possible to strike Russian supply lines and troops far behind the front lines. They can be launched by HIMARS MLRS.

Earlier, the NBC News agency, citing sources, reported that during a meeting with Zelenskyy on Thursday, September 21, Biden promised that Washington would transfer a small number of long-range ATACMS missiles to Kyiv.