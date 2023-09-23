Ukraine will receive ATACMS with cluster warhead. USA made decision on this even before Zelenskyy’s visit, - mass media
As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by the Financial Times with reference to sources
According to the FT interlocutor, this was done in order to avoid tips to the Russians, which would encourage them to move the supply lines away from the front.
Sources say that the US will send missiles in the near future, initially in small quantities.
It is noted that Washington will send a version of the missiles armed with cluster munitions, rather than a single warhead.
Recall that ATACMS is a missile that can hit targets at a distance of 180 miles (about 289 km. - Ed.), which will make it possible to strike Russian supply lines and troops far behind the front lines. They can be launched by HIMARS MLRS.
Earlier, the NBC News agency, citing sources, reported that during a meeting with Zelenskyy on Thursday, September 21, Biden promised that Washington would transfer a small number of long-range ATACMS missiles to Kyiv.