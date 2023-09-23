After explosions, Russian occupiers decided to check shelters in Sevastopol

The puppet of the Kremlin in occupied Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, after the latest explosions and airstrikes, decided to check the shelters in the city but said that Russia would not regulate these shelters.

Razvozhaev wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We prepared a shelter while the city was relatively calm, a year ago. But what is happening now is already a reality...

Instructed to start rounds of temporary shelters and deal with all situations...

Regarding the shelters, I want to convey one more important point: do not wait for someone to come and stock up on water there, install chairs, decking, and make ventilation.

It is impossible to arrange all temporary shelters in this way, billions are needed for this," he said.