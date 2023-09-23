Finnish presidential candidate Rehn: Frozen assets of Russian Federation should be used for reconstruction of Ukraine

The director of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn, who officially became a candidate for the presidency of Finland from the "Center" party, spoke in favor of the transfer of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for the restoration of Ukraine.

According to Rehn, he will be able to use his experience, values, and working methods as the president of Finland. Ren noted that among his rivals in the presidential race, there will be experienced candidates, which is good for voters, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

In his speech, he reminded that foreign policy is within the competence of the president. Wren also touched on the war in Ukraine.

"The frozen currency assets of Russia should be used for the restoration of Ukraine," is a confident candidate from the centrists.

The first round of presidential elections in Finland will take place in January 2024.