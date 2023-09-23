Budanov: Musk did not turn off Starlink specifically before attack on Sevastopol
Budanov said this in an interview with The WarZone publication, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.
The reporter asked about the debate over an excerpt from a biography of Musk that claimed Musk turned off Starlink over temporarily occupied Crimea to prevent a Ukrainian strike on Sevastopol. Later, Musk clarified that he refused to enable this connection in response to Ukraine's request.
"Look, [Starlink] is privately owned by a private individual. Yes, we do use its products and services very extensively. The entire contact line [on the Ukrainian side – Ed.] communicates with each other to some extent using its products and services. The only thing what I can say here is that without these services and products, it would be a disaster," said Budanov.
The head of the Defence Intelligence confirmed that Musk had previously turned off his products and services over the occupied Crimea. However, the official noted, that there is another side to this truth, as "everyone knew it."
According to him, in the episode with the attack on Sevastopol, there was indeed a disconnection of the coverage of Crimea, but it happened at the wrong moment and lasted for a month.
"This specific case, which everyone is talking about, was the disconnection of coverage of Crimea, but it was not at that specific moment. This disconnection was for a month. Maybe there were some specific cases that I don't know about. But I am absolutely sure that there was no cover at all during the entire first period of the war," Budanov noted.
The journalist asked if Musk ever connected and then turned it off.
The head of the Defence Intelligence replied that "there were no problems" since Starlink was turned on over Crimea.