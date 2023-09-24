Last day, enemy carried out 83 shellings in Kherson region, one person was killed

Over the past day, the enemy fired 332 shells from mortars, artillery, "Hrads", tanks, UAVs and aviation on the territory of the Kherson region. The enemy fired 28 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region; the banking institution in the Berislav district," the message says.

According to the head of the Kherson CMA, Roman Mrochka, damage was recorded in Kherson, Sadovoy, Naddniprianske, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, and Inzhenerne.

A woman died as a result of enemy Russian shelling of the Kherson district over the past day. 3 residents of the Kherson region were injured.

