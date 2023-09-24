News • Russian aggression against Ukraine

Last day, occupiers made 72 attacks on 25 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, one person died

4941
Last day, occupiers made 72 attacks on 25 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, one person died
Over the past day, September 23, 72 enemy strikes on front-line settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region were recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET informs.

6 attacks from MLRS on Bilenky, Malynivka, Stepove, and Lukyanivske, 5 UAV attacks on Huliaypole, Levadne, and Novodarivka, as well as 6 airstrikes on Orikhov and Robotyn were recorded.

57 artillery shells fell on the territory of the front-line towns and villages, in particular Zaliznychne, Olhivske, Zatyshshia, Luhivske, Biloghirya, Malya Tokmachka, Plavniy, Kamianskyi and Maly Shcherbaki.

A 53-year-old man died as a result of the shelling on Malia Tokmachka.

Watch more: Soldiers of "Chervona Kalyna" destroyed enemy dugout and repelled attack of invaders. VIDEO

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 

TOP news

all news