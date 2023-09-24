Attack on Kremenchuk: number of victims increased to 55 people, including 6 children

The city authorities of Kremenchuk will provide financial assistance to the victims of the September 22 rocket attack.

This was reported by the mayor of Kremenchuk, Vitaly Maletskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"All those who were hospitalized will receive UAH 25,000 each, those who suffered minor injuries and are being treated on an outpatient basis - UAH 10,000 each," the message says.

The mayor noted that as of September 24, there are 55 injured in Kremenchuk, six of whom are children. 19 people are receiving inpatient treatment in city hospitals, including one child.

Read more: Last day, occupiers made 72 attacks on 25 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, one person died