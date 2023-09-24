Saudi Arabia has declared its readiness to take on role of mediator in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
"Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian crisis (Russia's war against Ukraine. - Ed.), the Kingdom once again calls for an end to this crisis, limiting its negative consequences for security and stability throughout the world. The Kingdom emphasizes the need to make all possible efforts to end this crisis and resolve disputes by peaceful means, respecting the principles of international law and striving to preserve the security and interests of all," he said.
Bin Farhan Al Saud pointed out that the leadership of KSA, within the framework of supporting international efforts aimed at establishing peace, provided its good services for the release of prisoners of various nationalities, and also invited Ukraine to participate in the summit of the League of Arab States in Jeddah.
"Furthermore, in early August last year, the Kingdom hosted a meeting of national security advisers and representatives of more than 40 countries and international organizations, and the Kingdom reaffirms its readiness to continue mediating efforts between the two sides of the crisis," he concluded.