Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian troops shelled the Marhanets community of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery. There are no casualties.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"In the afternoon, the Russians attacked the Nikopol district. Marhanets community was hit by enemy artillery. The dry grass caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers. The consequences of the shelling are being clarified. The main thing is that people were not injured," he said.

Read more: Attack of Russian Federation on Ukraine undermines trust in UN, - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, Mahuta