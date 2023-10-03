On October 3, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in Lyman, Avdiivka, Maryinka and Bakhmut directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on October 3, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening report states: "The five hundred and eighty-seventh day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state continues.

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, and fires at both military and civilian targets.

There were 26 combat engagements over the day. Also, the Russian Federation launched another attack on Ukraine, using an Iskander-K cruise missile and 31 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Air defence destroyed an Iskander-K cruise missile and 29 enemy Shahed drones.In total, the enemy launched 3 missiles and 80 air strikes, fired 28 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming.Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. More than 25 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi, Bleshnia, Yeline of the Chernihiv region; Khotin, Yastrubyne, Volodymyrivka, Novodmytrivka of Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ivashky, Gatyshche of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes near Petropavlivka, Senkove, Synkivka of the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar shelling in particular: Dvorichna, Synkivka, Kucherivka, Berestove, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled about 10 enemy attacks in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Novoselivske of Luhansk region, Nove, Kolodyaziv, Yampolivka, Stavky, Vesele, Spirne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Novosadove, Torske, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Andriivka area of the Donetsk region. It carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Kostyantynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Oleksandro-Shultyne, Katerynivka of the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire in particular, Bila Hora, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, New York of the Donetsk region, .

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks in the Pervomaiske area of the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Stepove, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Novokalynove, Pervomayske of Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 10 attacks in the Marinka area of the Donetsk region and an enemy attack in the Krasnohorivka district of the Donetsk region during the day. The enemy conducted air strikes near Marinka and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were under occupants' fire including Heorhiivka, Katerynivka, Marinka, Pobeda in Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vodyane, Urozhayne, and Shakhtarske settlements of the Donetsk region.Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske of Donetsk region were hit by artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Novodarivka, Robotyne, Staromayorske of the Zaporizhzhia region.More than 25 settlements were shelled with artillery and mortars, including Levadne, Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove, Robotyne, Pyatikhatky, Orikhiv of Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Antonivka and Olhivka settlements of the Kherson region. More than 10 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar shelling including Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Zmiivka of the Kherson region and Kherson city, Dmytrivka of the Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 4 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 20 enemy artillery pieces."

