Ukraine already has action plan in case of long-term power outages - Klymenko

Based on last year’s experience, Ukrainian agencies have developed a plan of action in the event of long-term power outages.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports

"Today, we held the first meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for rapid response and ensuring normal living conditions of the population during possible power outages," the statement reads.

It is noted that the main goal is to respond in a timely manner to all emergencies that will occur in the country. The Situation Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs employs analysts who calculate possible threats and response scenarios.

"We are entering a difficult autumn-winter period, for which we must be ready in all directions. Based on last year's experience, we have already prepared an action plan in case of long-term power outages," Klymenko added.

He also explained that we are talking about strengthening patrols by police groups, providing medical institutions and critical infrastructure facilities with generators, functioning of "points of invincibility" and this is far from a comprehensive list of measures.

