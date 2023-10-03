IAEA rotated its representatives at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Today, on October 3, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) rotated its representatives at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP (Nuclear Power Plant).

"After today's rotation at ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant) and a year after, the IAEA continues its important work to ensure the safety and security of the facility. Currently, we are carrying out our missions independently and with full dedication," the message reads.

He thanked all the countries that contribute to the agency's activities.

"Special thanks to Japan for their support in the purchase of these armored vehicles. These vehicles are not only essential for transportation during our rotations at ZNPP but also important for the safety of IAEA personnel," Grossi added.

Russian occupants seized Zaporizhzhia NPP at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The interventionists not only disrupt the operation of the plant but also use the storage facilities to store equipment and deploy manpower. Throughout the occupation, the plant was disconnected from Ukraine's power grid several times.

It should be noted that recently there was another accident at the ZNPP. There was a risk of shutting down one of the power units.

Earlier, the Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko said that the Russian Federation could create conditions that would cause a nuclear incident after the de-occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP by Ukrainian defenders.

Also, the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved a resolution regarding the immediate return of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant under the full control of Ukraine.

