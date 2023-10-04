Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 279,890 people (+450 per day), 4,745 tanks, 6,612 artillery systems, and 9,026 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 279,890 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.10.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 279890 (+450) people,

tanks - 4745 (+13) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 9026 (+18) units,

artillery systems - 6612 (+47) units,

MLRS - 802 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 540 (+0) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 316 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 5121 (+41),

cruise missiles - 1530 (+1),

ships / boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 8962 (+30) units,

special equipment - 946 (+3).

