Ukraine’s Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has destroyed the S-400 Triumph air defence system in Belgorod region. The price of this system is $1.2 billion. US DOLLARS.

According to Censor.NET, the videos posted by the Russians show about 20 explosions at the location of the Triumph and its radar. At the same time, the power went out in the neighbouring settlements.

This is the second Triumph complex that the SSU has "toyed with" in the last month. The first one was hit in Yevpatoria on 14 September.

Read more: Over 70% of Russians support war. 60% are afraid of mobilisation - poll. INFOGRAPHICS